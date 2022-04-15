Arrest made over a month after man tried to run over officer, CMPD says

Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest for the crimes of assault with a deadly weapon on a police offer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested over a month after police said he tried to run over a police officer, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident happened on March 9. CMPD officers were in the area of Nations Ford Road and Farmhurst Drive looking for a vehicle they say was being driven unauthorized when they found a car matching the description at an extended stay motel.

One officer matched the VIN to the car while other officers spoke with the two occupants of the vehicle. CMPD said one passenger got out of the car and ran away. Officers tried to detain the driver, but the driver tried to run over the officer. At this point, CMPD said the officer discharged his gun toward the driver, who then drove off.

The vehicle in question was soon found, but no arrests had been announced until April 15.

CMPD said through further investigation, officers identified the suspect as 34-year-old Carneal Robinson. Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest for the crimes of assault with a deadly weapon on a police offer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.