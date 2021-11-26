Durham mall closed after at least 3 people shot, reports say

The Streets at Southpoint Mall was locked down as law enforcement responded to the situation, according to reports.

DURHAM, N.C. — At least three people were shot at a mall in Durham Friday afternoon, WRAL confirmed.

Just before 3:30 p.m., off-duty officers with the Durham Police Department called for backup after hearing shots fired inside The Streets at Southpoint Mall.

According to reports, the mall was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to the situation. Part of the mall has been closed until further notice.

Police said at least three people, including a ten-year-old, were shot during the incident and three additional people were injured. WRAL reported had non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports said at least one person is in custody following the incident.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting between two groups who knew each other.

Police were seen escorting remaining shoppers out of the mall.

PER @TheDurhamPolice : shooting at Durham mall happened between two groups that knew each other.



Youngest victim is a 10-year-old, recovering from non-life threatening injuries. @WRAL — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021

“The situation is still fluid, but of course we’re all deeply, deeply concerned," Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told WRAL. "This is Black Friday. This is a huge shopping day. We know a lot of people are out after the holiday trying to do shopping.”

Previously, police were called to the mall on Oct. 24 for a reports of shots fired after a large fight broke out in the mall's food court.