Two teens charged as adults in shooting at Catawba College basketball tournament

Both 17-year-olds are accused of opening fire during the Sam Moir Christmas Classic in December 2021.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two teenagers are now facing adult charges after a shooting disrupted a basketball tournament at Catawba College in December 2021.

Tyreze Devonte Miller and Isaiah Boulder, both aged 17, were indicted as adults on March 11, 2022 according to the Salisbury Police Department. Both are charged with one count of attempted murder.

The gunfire erupted during the Sam Moir Christmas Classic basketball tournament on Dec. 29. Police said two teens, aged 13 and 14, were wounded during the halftime of one of the games. Both faced non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to recover.

At the time, Salisbury police had obtained a pair of secure custody orders for the teens they said were responsible. While juveniles who are charged with crimes are typically not identified, both Miller and Boulder are being named at this time since they face adult charges.