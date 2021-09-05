x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

CMPD: 1 person dead after Sunday evening shooting in north Charlotte

The homicide investigation is the second CMPD conducted on Sunday, Sept. 5
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed one person is dead after a deadly shooting Sunday evening. 

CMPD said one person was found dead in the 9700 block of Trinity Road. 

Medic announced three people were shot on the scene. One person was pronounced dead while two others were transported to area hospitals. 

The investigation into the case remains ongoing. 

This is the second homicide CMPD responded to on Sunday, Sept. 5. 

RELATED: 1 person dead, 2 others injured in north Charlotte shooting early Sunday, officers say

WCNC Charlotte will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED: Prominent SC attorney shot months after deaths of wife, son