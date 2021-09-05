CMPD: 1 person dead after Sunday evening shooting in north Charlotte

The homicide investigation is the second CMPD conducted on Sunday, Sept. 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed one person is dead after a deadly shooting Sunday evening.

CMPD said one person was found dead in the 9700 block of Trinity Road.

Medic announced three people were shot on the scene. One person was pronounced dead while two others were transported to area hospitals.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

This is the second homicide CMPD responded to on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Homicide in North Division https://t.co/kAxTecU97b — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 5, 2021