1 person dead, 2 others injured in north Charlotte shooting early Sunday, officers say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday, The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Firefighters and MEDIC initially responded to a shots fired call just before 4 a.m. Sunday along Springview Road near Martin Luther King Middle School where they found three people with gunshot wounds, CMPD said.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased by officers, according to the department. Two other victims were transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health with gunshot wounds, police said.

This investigation remains ongoing.