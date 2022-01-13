FBI investigating Blue Ridge Parkway homicide

The FBI has learned the victim was traveling with two other men from Rhode Island to North Carolina.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The FBI Charlotte bureau and National Park Service are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation centered along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

On Oct. 9, 33-year-old Josue Calderon was found dead along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock. Calderon was from Rhode Island.

Since then, the FBI has learned he was traveling with two other men from Rhode Island to North Carolina.

Authorities believe the men were in a 2018 silver Chevy Equinox with a Florida license plate KBYE67.

Anyone who saw him or the SUV on Oct. 6 or Oct. 7 is asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or contact the National Park Service tip line at 1-888-653-0009.

