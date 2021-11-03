National Park Service seeking tips to help with ongoing homicide investigation from Blue Ridge Parkway

The Rhode Island man's body was found on Saturday, Oct. 9, below the Yadkin Valley Overlook.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — If you have any photos or videos from the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina from Saturday, Oct. 9, the National Park Service (NPS) is asking for help.

NPS issued a news release on Wednesday, Nov. 3, asking for the public's help to provide those items to assist with a homicide investigation.

Investigators said a body was found on Oct. 9 below Yadkin Valley Overlook in Blowing Rock. The man was identified as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island and an autopsy by the North Carolina State Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

Even though there are no updates to the investigation, the release says information from travelers and visitors is often very helpful.

People with any photos, videos or information can remain anonymous and submit tips by one of the ways below:

Call or text the ISB Tip Line: 888-653-0009

Send a tip virtually at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

Email nps_isb@nps.gov

Call 911

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.