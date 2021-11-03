x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

National Park Service seeking tips to help with ongoing homicide investigation from Blue Ridge Parkway

The Rhode Island man's body was found on Saturday, Oct. 9, below the Yadkin Valley Overlook.
Credit: Providence Memorial Funeral Home
The body of Josue Calderon, 33, was found on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Oct. 9.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — If you have any photos or videos from the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina from Saturday, Oct. 9, the National Park Service (NPS) is asking for help. 

NPS issued a news release on Wednesday, Nov. 3, asking for the public's help to provide those items to assist with a homicide investigation. 

Investigators said a body was found on Oct. 9 below Yadkin Valley Overlook in Blowing Rock. The man was identified as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island and an autopsy by the North Carolina State Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

RELATED: Body found on Blue Ridge Parkway identified, case being investigated as a homicide

Even though there are no updates to the investigation, the release says information from travelers and visitors is often very helpful. 

People with any photos, videos or information can remain anonymous and submit tips by one of the ways below: 

  • Call or text the ISB Tip Line: 888-653-0009
  • Send a tip virtually at  go.nps.gov/SubmitATip
  • Email nps_isb@nps.gov
  • Call 911

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

MORE NEWS: CMPD investigating Halloween sexual assault case

In Other News

Charlotte remains one of the fastest-growing cities in the US