Body of missing Gastonia woman found in SC; ex-boyfriend arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have arrested the ex-boyfriend of a Gastonia woman whose body was found Thursday in Fairfield County, South Carolina, which is just north of Columbia.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said LaPorscha Baldwin was last seen one week ago. Her ex-boyfriend, Charles William Combs, was reportedly the person she was headed to see when she disappeared.
WCNC Charlotte learned more new information on Friday, Oct. 15: when Baldwin's car was found, the tires were slashed, and possible blood was found on the steering wheel, dashboard, and cup holder. Investigators found women's clothing and duct tape inside as well.
More information about Combs has also come to light; in 2004, he was convicted of the second-degree murder of a previous girlfriend.
The search warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte also provides a more clear timeline of events: according to her mother, Baldwin reportedly left for work at Amazon on Oct. 10 and planned to meet up with Combs to get a few of her belongings from him. However, Amazon told her mother Baldwin didn't show up for work. Baldwin's car was found on Monday, Oct. 11.
CMPD said Combs was arrested by SLED agents Saturday in Myrtle Beach and was taken to the Horry County Jail.
Plans are now underway to have him brought back to North Carolina to face murder charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Barnett is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.