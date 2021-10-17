Body of missing Gastonia woman found in SC; ex-boyfriend arrested

CMPD said Combs was arrested by SLED agents Saturday in Myrtle Beach and was taken to the Horry County Jail.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have arrested the ex-boyfriend of a Gastonia woman whose body was found Thursday in Fairfield County, South Carolina, which is just north of Columbia.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said LaPorscha Baldwin was last seen one week ago. Her ex-boyfriend, Charles William Combs, was reportedly the person she was headed to see when she disappeared.

WCNC Charlotte learned more new information on Friday, Oct. 15: when Baldwin's car was found, the tires were slashed, and possible blood was found on the steering wheel, dashboard, and cup holder. Investigators found women's clothing and duct tape inside as well.

The search warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte also provides a more clear timeline of events: according to her mother, Baldwin reportedly left for work at Amazon on Oct. 10 and planned to meet up with Combs to get a few of her belongings from him. However, Amazon told her mother Baldwin didn't show up for work. Baldwin's car was found on Monday, Oct. 11.

CMPD said Combs was arrested by SLED agents Saturday in Myrtle Beach and was taken to the Horry County Jail.

Plans are now underway to have him brought back to North Carolina to face murder charges.