Missing Gastonia woman's cell phone pinged in the upstate of South Carolina, police say

Laporscha Baldwin was last known to be with her ex-boyfriend, who is not named as a suspect at this time.

GASTONIA, N.C. — 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 10, and the search for her may extend past the Charlotte area.

On Oct. 12, the Gastonia Police Department released early details about what they knew. Officers say she last spoke with her family around 2 p.m. on Oct. 10, and has not been heard from since. Baldwin's car was found abandoned along the southbound lanes of I-185 near Sam Wilson Road and Belmont, and police believe she was with her ex-boyfriend. He's been identified as 35-year-old Charles Combs of Charlotte, and so far, he hasn't been located.

WCNC Charlotte learned more new information on Friday, Oct. 15: when Baldwin's car was found, the tires were slashed, and possible blood was found on the steering wheel, dashboard, and cup holder. Investigators found women's clothing and duct tape inside as well.

More information about Combs has also come to light; in 2004, he was convicted of the second-degree murder of a previous girlfriend. A search warrant executed at his home by police on Friday again did not see him turn up.

The search warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte also provides a more clear timeline of events: according to her mother, Baldwin reportedly left for work at Amazon on Oct. 10 and planned to meet up with Combs to get a few of her belongings from him. However, Amazon told her mother Baldwin didn't show up for work. Baldwin's car was found on Monday, Oct. 11.

The same day Baldwin was supposed to go to work, her cell phone pinged at a tower near Combs' apartment around the same time she last spoke with her family. Through Sunday evening, her cell phone pinged in the upstate of South Carolina, hitting towers in Greenville, Boiling Springs, and Taylors. Additionally, Combs' cell phone pinged during the same time frame along I-85 in Cherokee County, South Carolina.

While Combs is not being named a suspect at this time, police still want to talk to him. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or where Baldwin could be is urged to call Gastonia officers at 911 or 704-866-6702. Callers can remain anonymous.