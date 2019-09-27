GAFFNEY, S.C. — The body of a woman believed to be a missing person from Charlotte was found in a ravine behind a house in Gaffney, South Carolina, investigators said.

Marshall Lee, 42, was arrested for murder. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said more charges were pending.

The body was found at 2420 Union Highway around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim's name will not be released until a positive identification is made and family is notified.

