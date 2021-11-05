Morganton man charged with murder in deadly shooting

Rodney Sanders was charged with murder in connection with the killing of Brandon Jones in Morganton on Oct. 20, deputies said.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man was arrested early Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting, deputies said.

Burke County deputies were called to a reported shooting on Royce Drive in Morganton just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 20. When deputies got to the home, they found a man outside the house who was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Rodney Howard Sanders.

When deputies went inside, they found a man who had been shot to death in the basement. The victim was identified as Brandon Chase Jones.

Sanders was arrested and interviewed by detectives. He was charged with murder in connection with Jones' death and is being held without bond in the Burke County Jail.

Drexel police and Burke County EMS are assisting with the investigation.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts