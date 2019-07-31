After searching more than 11,000 square kilometers in Northern Manitoba, Canadian Police are 'scaling down' their manhunt for two men suspected of killing three people, including a Charlotte woman.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted for the murders of Chynna Deese, her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, and another man. McLeod and Schmegelsky have been on the run since the murders were discovered on July 15.

Canadian Police announced during a news conference on Wednesday that their officers have searched more than 500 homes in the surrounding area for the two suspects.

"We conducted exhaustive searches on foot, with dogs, and with all-terrain vehicles. We used boats on lakes and searched in the air with drones, helicopters and planes," said Canadian Police.

Canadian Police said they have used some of the most advanced technology during their search and had assistance from some of the most highly skilled search and rescue personnel in the country.

Police said even with all of these extraordinary efforts, they have not had any confirmed sightings of the suspects since the burned vehicles were located about a week ago.

After reassessing the search for the suspected killers, Canadian police have decided to scale down their manhunt efforts.

"This will include the phase withdraw of the majority of specialized RCMP and RCAF personnel and assets over the coming week. To be clear, we are not ending the search," police said.

Police said all of their resources will be ready to respond to the region, as required, should new information emerge.

"I know today's news is not what the families' of the victims and the community of Manitoba wanted to hear,' Canadian Police said. "But searching for people in vast and rugged locations - it's always a possibility that they're not going to be immediately located."

Canadian Police said the terrain in Northern Manitoba has made the search for the two suspects extremely difficult.

"The terrain is immense and it's unforgiving. The weather is often very unpredictable," police said. "In addition, there remains a possibility that the suspects had some assistance to flee the area."

Police are continuing to encourage the public to be on the lookout or these tow suspects and to continue to submit tips.

"Something that may seem insignificant to you, maybe extremely valuable to our investigation," Canadian Police said.

Canadian Police are assuring the community that their officers will still have a presence in the area and will be there for residents.

"Do not hesitate for one moment to reach out to us if you need help," Canadian Police said. "While the search in Manitoba is scaled down, it's not over. Not by any means."

