Former Panthers player to face judge Tuesday in assault case

Munnerlyn is charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation in connection with a reported assault in January.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn will appear in court Thursday in connection with a reported assault on a woman.

According to North Carolina court records, Munnerlyn is facing two charges, assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation. TMZ Sports reported that the alleged assault happened in early January.

James J. Exum, Munnerlyn's attorney, issued a statement to TMZ denying the allegations, saying his client is "actually the victim of assault in this case." Exum went on to say the defense looks forward to resolving the matter in court.

Munnerlyn spent seven seasons with the Panthers after being drafted by the team in 2009. His final NFL game was with the Panthers in 2018.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.