Carolina Panthers TE Ian Thomas faces 5 misdemeanor charges from July 2021 incident in Huntersville

Thomas is expected in Mecklenburg County court in August, according to court records.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A member of the Carolina Panthers who signed a new extension with the team Feb. 25 is awaiting his court date in Mecklenburg County for misdemeanor charges from last summer in Huntersville.

Tight end Ian Thomas is expected in court Aug. 29, according to Mecklenburg County court documents.

Joseph Person with The Athletic first reported the case on Monday, Feb. 28, and said Thomas is facing those charges after evading police on a dirt bike.

According to a police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte from the Huntersville Police Department, he was placed under arrest July 12 for the charges, including reckless driving and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

The North Carolina Judicial Branch website confirms the felony eluding charge has been reduced to a misdemeanor.

Thomas, a fourth-round pick back in 2018, resigned for a three-year deal. Last season, he had 18 receptions for 188 yards.

For his career total so far, Thomas has 90 receptions for 802 yards and four touchdowns. According to the Carolina Panthers website, coaches say he has developed into a reliable blocker during his time with the team.

WCNC Charlotte reached out late Monday evening to the Panthers for a statement about the incident. ESPN reports the Panthers organization is aware of the incident.

