Catawba College under shelter in place after shooting on campus

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College asking those on campus to shelter in place following a shooting on campus. The college said the shooting happened in Goodman Gym during a high school basketball tournament.

Catawba College said the shelter-in-place advisory will remain in effect as law enforcement investigates.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Salisbury Police Department for more information on the shooting.

Catawba College said further games this week for the basketball tournament will not be played on the college's campus.

Please Shelter in Place if Currently On-Campus and Await an All-Clear Notice — Catawba College (@CatawbaCollege) December 30, 2021

