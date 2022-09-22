Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins

Tenants of newly constructed buildings have their cars broken into days after moving into new homes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon.

La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise.

"I came out on my balcony," she said. "I cursed him out."

Simpson said she was surprised to learn other neighbors had the same thing happen to them in recent months.

"Of course, I did my research and reviews for this complex as well before moving in," said Simpson, who moved to Charlotte from Wingate in Union County, North Carolina.

Mid-year crime statistics from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were released in July. The reports said major crimes like rapes and aggravated assault are down from 2021. However, property crime went up 6% for the same period.

Simpson's neighbor, Jessalyn, also moved into the same building this week. While she and her girlfriend managed to sleep through the overnight noise, they woke up to learn both of their car windows were smashed with a rock.

"It looked amazing. We didn't really notice anything bad about this area. We really liked it. So we kind of moved in blindly," Jessalyn, a Virginia transplant said. "We hadn't actually been in this building yet, [it] was still under construction."

Neighbors are concerned ongoing construction could be providing property access that would otherwise be restricted.



In a statement to WCNC, a spokesperson for Liv Development, the developer of The Livano Tryon said:

"Providing an environment where residents are safe and feel secure is our top priority. Along with our standard safety protocols, we have a previously established security contract with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and will continue to take proactive measures. Unfortunately, like in many cities, local crime rates are increasing. We are continuously working with local law enforcement and our property management to identity ways to ensure security for our residents."

The latest tenants expressed their disappointment moving into a building that is still under construction.

"I don't feel safe, but I love the apartment," Jessalyn, who did not wish to provide her last name, said. "I don't want to leave it. We got it for a great price. It's a lot of space. But is it worth risking our safety and the safety of our vehicle?"

Simpson agrees.

"I want them to get the security systems all set up all and all squared away. Right now, they are not set up," Simpson added. "They have plans to and I did inquire yesterday about the timeline on when they would be complete. They couldn't give me any information."

As of publication Thursday, Liv Development's spokesperson said the building's latch security system, which would allow residents to open their apartment doors using their phones, will be updated Thursday.