5 people treated for injuries after shooting reported in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five people are being treated for injuries after a reported shooting in Charlotte Friday night, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

It happened in the Grier Heights neighborhood in the 3100 block of Marney Ave, which is near Randolph Road Park and not far from Mint Museum Randolph.

According to paramedics, four of the five injured have serious injuries. One person has non-life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. At this time, details about the incident are limited. It is not yet known if a suspect is in custody.

