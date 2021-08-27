CMPD makes multiple weapons arrests at Charlotte high schools

Students at Mallard Creek High School and West Charlotte High School have been arrested for having guns at school during the first week of classes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students at three Charlotte high schools were arrested in connection with having weapons on campus or violent crimes in the past week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

On Aug. 26, officers were called to a reported robbery at Mallard Creek High School just before 2 p.m. When officers got to the school, a staff member was able to locate the suspect and the student was arrested. Officers found a knife, a stolen gun and marijuana in the suspect's possession. Because of their age, the student has not been identified. They were charged with common law robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a concealed weapon and two other felony weapons charges.

On Friday morning, officers were called to a report of an armed person at West Charlotte High School. When officers got to the school, they found a car with weapons accessories in plain view in the student parking lot. During a search, officers found three guns inside the car. The owner of the vehicle, a West Charlotte student, had a BB gun that was modeled to look like a Glock 9 pistol in his possession. The student was charged with possession of a weapon at school, possession of stolen goods, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

CMPD has also responded to a series of altercations at Harding University High School. Investigators said the incidents have involved two groups of students. CMPD said no weapons or serious injuries have been reported, and two students have been charged as juveniles. Extra security has been sent to Harding University High School to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

