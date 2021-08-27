Cornelius police responding to 'active situation' at Hough High School

Parents have been directed Bailey Road Park.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department says it is responding to an active situation at a Hough High School.

Complete details were not immediately available, but the department tweeted just before 1:40 p.m. they were responding to Hough High School and asked the public to avoid the Bailey Road area.

**Active Police Situation at Hough High**



Please avoid the Bailey Road area at this time. Parents are being directed to Bailey Road park. — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) August 27, 2021

Parents were first directed to a nearby park, but police later said parents would be directed to the student parking lot to pick up their students.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to police and officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to get more details. CMS confirmed a lockdown was in place, but provided no further details as of writing. We were able to confirm students were evacuated to the football field.

A crew is en route to gather more information on scene as well.