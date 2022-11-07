CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead on Drury Drive Monday morning, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in north Charlotte Monday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found dead in the 400 block of Drury Drive, which is near the English Garden Townhomes community, adjacent to Derita Park.

CMPD hasn't released any further information, including how the victim died. No arrests have been announced in connection with the case and CMPD hasn't released any suspect information.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts