Panthers fire 2 coaches after blowout loss to Bengals

Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni were fired following Panthers' 42-21 blowout loss to the Bengals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers parted ways with two assistant coaches following Sunday's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Monday.

Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni are no longer with the organization effective immediately. Cooper came to the Panthers in 2020 with former head coach Matt Rhule, while Pasqualoni was in his first season in Carolina.

Interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb and defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will take additional roles with the secondary, interim head coach Steve Wilks said.

On the defensive line, pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will continue to split duties.

Carolina fell to 2-7 overall with Sunday's lopsided loss. The outcome was never in doubt as the Bengals took a 35-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Baker Mayfield started the second half in place of PJ Walker, throwing two touchdowns. Mayfield finished the game 14 or 20 for 155 yards. The team hasn't yet announced the starter for Thursday night's home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

