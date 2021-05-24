'Deeply disturbing' | Mother charged with murder of 4-year-old daughter

Malikah Diane Bennett is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with her 4-year-old daughter's death. She hadn't been seen in months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mother charged with the murder of her 4-year-old daughter made her first appearance in court Monday.

Malikah Diane Bennett is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder after investigators found her daughter, Migellic Young's, body at a home on Braden Drive in northwest Charlotte.

Police said in a news conference on Monday that the child had not been seen since September and said they believe that's when she died.

"This case is deeply disturbing," police said.

Bennett was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting physical injury and felony concealing a death.

Corey Thomas said he knew the couple who lived at the house at the center of the investigation. He told WCNC Charlotte neighbors were trying to piece together what happened.

"[It's] shocking. It's unusual," Thomas said. "This neighborhood, it's an older neighborhood. A lot of elderly walking around here, and it's just unusual to see the crime van around here."

Bennett is being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail and is scheduled to reappear in court on June 2.

