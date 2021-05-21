Large police presence in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an investigation on Braden Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a large police presence in a neighborhood in northwest Charlotte near Firestone Park.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an investigation on Braden Drive, which is located half a mile from the intersection of Capps Hill Mine Road with Beatties Ford Road.

The nature of CMPD's investigation was not immediately known publicly.

A neighborhood told WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner the police had been conducting their investigation for several hours.

Elsewhere Friday, CMPD was conducting a homicide investigation along South Tryon Street in Steele Creek.