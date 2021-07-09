'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted for killing Ida evacuee in Charlotte

Gabryelle Allnütt, 29, had evacuated to Charlotte from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida. The suspect assaulted another woman before killing Allnutt, police said

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An "armed and dangerous" suspect remains missing after allegedly killing a Hurricane Ida evacuee in Charlotte Sunday morning, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Malek Moore is wanted on charges including murder and kidnapping.

Moore, 29, is accused of killing Gabryelle Allnütt, 29, of New Orleans, Sunday night in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood north of Uptown. The killing is believed to have occurred around 10 p.m. in 400 block of E. 22nd St., which is located along the Norfolk-Southern railroad yard near Parkwood Avenue.

Earlier that day, Moore is also accused of assaulting a woman on the adjacent Little Sugar Creek Greenway near Cordelia Park.

After the accused killing, investigators believe Moore broke into the Exchange at 36th Street, a market and bar in the heart of NoDa.

Moore is considered "armed and dangerous." He is believed to have cut his hair since this earlier mugshot was taken.

Moore is considered "armed and dangerous." He is believed to have cut his hair since this earlier mugshot was taken.

"We need the eyes of the community everywhere," CMPD Violent Crimes Division Capt. Joel McNelly said Tuesday. "If you see him, do not approach him."

Moore is known to have previously traveled by train. CMPD investigators have notified local and regional railroad operators of their search.

Moore, who was also wanted for violating his parole on earlier charges, is now wanted on charges including murder, kidnapping, burglary, breaking and entering, and larceny. Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety showed previous offenses for robbery, larceny, and breaking and entering in counties including Guilford, Cumberland, and Martin.

Anyone who knows the location of Moore is asked to call 911 immediately.

Allnütt had traveled to Charlotte as Hurricane Ida caused widespread power outages in Lousiana. She wrote about her experience on an Instagram account she used to showcase her clay artwork.

"Posting here to say a big thank you to kind & generous people," she wrote on September 4. "It’s incredible how people have provided shelter, friendship, employment and peace in a situation that is so unplanned and financially devastating for most."

The Instragram post above contains a lengthy caption about Allnütt's evacuation. Since her death, comments have been added to memorialize Allnütt.

"I am beyond fortunate to have had a friend to evacuate with and their community accept us with open arms and hearts," she continued.

As the search for Moore continues, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has patrols throughout NoDa, Optimist Park, Villa Heights, Belmont, and surrounding neighborhoods. Officers are patrolling in vehicles, on bikes, on off-road vehicles, and on foot along the streets, parks, and greenways.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 immediately. Calls can also be made to Crime stoppers at 704-432-TIPS or online at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

