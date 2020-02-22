CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a gunman after an apparent home invasion in west Charlotte Friday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment near 1500 Montgomery Street after a suspect reportedly forced his way into an apartment. Inside the apartment, a man was shot, according to CMPD.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital by Medic. CMPD said his injuries are considered non life threatening.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect. No description was provided.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

CMPD said detectives have responded to the scene as the investigation continues.

At 10:30 p.m., authorities told WCNC Charlotte that a driver had been stopped nearby and detained for questioning. It was not immediately determined if that individual is the suspect in the shooting.

The investigation is on-going.

