CMPD investigating homicide after shooting in Uptown Charlotte

Police said the victims drove from the 1000 block of West Trade Street to the Charlotte Transportation Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and another is being treated for injuries after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte Friday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said the victims were shot in the 1000 block of West Trade Street, which is near Frazier Park, then drove to the Charlotte Transportation Center.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

CMPD confirmed that the homicide was "completely unrelated" to the protests that took place in Uptown following the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Around 300 people demonstrated and marched in Uptown tonight following today's Roe v. Wade SCOTUS decision. Officers were able to divert traffic without any injuries or major incidents. The homicide on W. Trade is completely unrelated to any demonstrations. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 25, 2022

