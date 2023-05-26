Surveillance video shows shooting on CATS bus

In the video, the passenger can be seen pulling a gun before the driver pulls his own gun moments later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance video released Friday by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows the May 18 shooting aboard a CATS bus between the driver and a passenger.



The shooting occurred after the passenger, Omarri Tobias, asked the driver to make an unscheduled stop as the bus traveled through Charlotte's Steele Creek neighborhood. When the driver, identified as David Fullard, refused, Tobias can be heard taunting Fullard, who continues to drive.



In the video, Tobias can be seen pulling a gun. Moments later, Fullard pulls out his own gun. Gunfire is exchanged as the bus drives off the roadway.



Two other passengers on the bus flee to the rear of the bus. Neither of those individuals were physically harmed in the shooting.

Before the video ends, Tobias can be seen exiting the rear of the bus while Fullard exits the front of the bus.

RATP Dev, the third-party operator of the city's buses, 'has parted ways' with Fullard accusing him of violating employee policy by carrying the weapon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has not announced any criminal charges against Fullard.

Brent Cagle, the interim CEO for CATS said the investigation found Fullard did not use any of the three alarm systems available to bus drivers during emergencies. He added it's standard procedure to not allow passengers off in between stops but drivers are allowed to if needed, which could've de-escalated the situation.



"If they believe that it’s in the best interest and they can do that safely, to let the passenger out even at an undesignated stop, that’s completely a reasonable action for them to take," Cagle said.

Appearing before a judge Wednesday, Tobias had his bond raised. He is facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

Safety aboard CATS

Cagle said Allied Universal, the security firm contracted by the city to provide security guards for CATS, is no longer placing security guards on city buses because of staffing issues.



The contract with Allied Universal ends on June 30, according to Cagle. Two other security companies will take over in July. Cagle has asked one of the city's new security contractors to start early to fill the gap.

Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs said the city is already working on stepping up security efforts on buses because of previous incidents like this shooting.



"We will be doubling the budget from $7 [million] to $14 million, that we commit to security measures on the buses in the current budget and next year, over two years,” Driggs said.

The 2024 proposed budget for CATS includes funding for an expanded security contract, operator and employee training, and upgrading and replacement of cameras and mobile video systems.



“We are going to engage with outside parties to find ways to make the buses safer, and to prevent the general violence in the city from finding its way into a bus,” Driggs said.



Cagle said the agency will also be increasing de-escalation training and making it interactive for employees.



Those are efforts Harris said are much needed.



"Every day there is a possibility of these types of circumstances,” Harris said. “We hope that they live up to their word to whatever that is in terms of implementing some new safeguard so these drivers, can go to work, work in safety and get home.”

Keeping drivers safe

Attorney Ken Harris, who represents Fullard, told WCNC Charlotte earlier this week these incidents of bus drivers being hurt and assaulted while doing their jobs are a persistent problem in the city. He said his clients, like many other drivers, just want safeguards put in place to protect them in their workplace.



“You have these incidents that happen over and over again, where drivers are being assaulted, shot at, shot, or killed,” Harris said earlier this week. “It creates a situation where drivers fear that they won’t make it home.“



Harris said safety is a long-standing issue within the transit system. Fullard had worked with the agency for nearly 20 years.



“Mr. Fullard is a long-term employee of the CATS bus system," Harris said, prior to the announcement that RATP Dev had parted ways with Fullard. "He loves his job and he wants to continue to be there and we want to make sure we address any issues that could come up related to this incident."



Harris said bus drivers finding themselves in violent situations while working is not uncommon. He said he has represented several CATS employees. Harris added bus drivers should not be afraid to come to work.



“They have been requesting for years for more protection on the bus because it is becoming more apparent that this is a dangerous job,” Harris said.