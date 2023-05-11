Blue Line rail car derails during maintenance check, CATS says

The transit system said the Blue Line car wasn't in service at the time, and the operator was not injured.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) confirmed a Blue Line rail car was derailed while in a railyard on Wednesday.

CATS said it happened around 11:35 a.m. that day at the south rail yard. The LYNX Blue Line car, which the agency said was not in service at the time, was traveling around 5 mph when it left its natural position on the track. The rail car was being checked as part of routine maintenance.

Only a CATS operator was onboard at the time and was not hurt during the derailment according to the agency. CATS also said all regulatory and board notifications were made, though CATS also said it's too early to know the cause of the derailment.

The rail division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed with WCNC Charlotte it had been notified of the derailment, and that both CATS maintenance staff and NCDOT rail officials were investigating.

Wednesday's derailment is notably different than a 2022 incident that happened with passengers onboard. CATS leaders faced criticism for not escalating earlier derailment to city leadership and informing the public sooner, although interim CEO Brent Cagle more recently has promised to shift the culture of the agency to be more open and transparent.