Pair of suspects arrested after chase on I-77 in Iredell County, deputies say

The sheriff's office said it was helping state troopers Wednesday afternoon.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are in custody after a chase unfolded Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they helped the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with the chase along the northbound lanes of I-77. According to the sheriff's office, the car chase ended near Olin Loop Road, but the pair of suspects got out and ran away.

The sheriff's office said it deployed canine units and drones to help in the search. Eventually, both suspects were taken into custody without further incident. Deputies shared a photo of the suspects to Facebook after taking the pair into custody.

As of publication, the suspects' names have not been released, nor have the crimes they're accused of. WCNC Charlotte has requested further details from state troopers.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Highway Patrol locate two suspects who were involved in... Posted by Iredell County Sheriff on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

