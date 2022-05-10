South Carolina county gives inmates access to tablets while incarcerated

Inmates will be allowed to complete court paperwork, find educational resources, as well as access to some games, music and movies, officials said.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Inmates at the Chester County Jail will now have access to tablets, county leaders said.

Officials said they have about one tablet per inmate in Chester County. The devices can be used for services like reporting an illness or grievance inside the jail, as well as find resources for education.

Inmates will also be able to complete court paperwork on the tables. They'll also have access to some games, music and movies.

The jail houses approximately 90 inmates.

Earlier this year, Sheriff Max Dorsey told WCNC Charlotte the building — which was built in the 1970s — is showing major structural issues, even in the newer portion. Dorsey said building a new jail could cost roughly $40 million, but the entire county has an annual budget of $25 million, according to Chester County Councilman Pete Wilson.

