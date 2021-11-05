Extra precautions at Chester High School after Snapchat threat, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Chester County deputies are investigating a threat that was made against Chester High School on Snapchat Tuesday.
The Chester County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it was investigating the threat and taking additional precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.
No further details were provided by the sheriff's office at this time.
