Extra precautions at Chester High School after Snapchat threat, police say

The Chester County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a threat made on Snapchat concerning the school. No further details were given.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Chester County deputies are investigating a threat that was made against Chester High School on Snapchat Tuesday.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it was investigating the threat and taking additional precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.

No further details were provided by the sheriff's office at this time.

We have been made aware of a threat made on Snapchat concerning Chester High School. We are investigating this matter and have taken additional precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) October 5, 2021

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Chester High School and the sheriff's office for more information.

