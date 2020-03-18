CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting at a hotel in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened at a Days Inn on East Woodlawn Road near Nations Crossing Road. According to CMPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives at the scene said this was not an officer-involved shooting and all first responders at the scene are OK.

CMPD has not announced any arrests at this time. No suspect information has been provided by police and the victim has not yet been identified.

"All of a sudden I heard screaming, then I heard 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'" one witness said. "It was nonstop then there was more screaming."

