CMPD arrest man accused of sex assault in 2006

Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD arrested 47-year-old Michael Wayne Frieda in a cold case that went unsolved for 14 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they traveled to a coastal town in Texas to make an arrest in a sex assault case that, for almost 14 years, went unsolved.

On Tuesday, CMPD said they arrested 47-year-old Michael Wayne Frieda. He is now charged with 1st degree kidnapping, 1st degree rape, three counts of 1st degree sexual offense, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The case timeline begins on October 7, 2006. CMPD says around 8 a.m., a woman who was 24 years old at the time reported to them she had been walking home from work along Tuckaseegee Road near Larry Drive when she was allegedly approached by Frieda. Police say Frieda threatened her with a weapon and forced her into the nearby woods, sexually assaulting her and stealing her things. The woman was treated at a nearby hospital and a rape kit was completed at the time.

Detectives say they used new evidence to identify Frieda as the suspect, issuing warrants for his arrest. With help from the FBI Violent Crime Apprehension Program, a nationwide alert was raised, and law enforcement in Victoria, Texas flagged Frieda down after his truck passed through a license plate reader on March 3, 2021. CMPD worked with the Victoria County deputies and the Victoria Police Department to locate his truck, conduct a traffic stop, and take him into custody.