NC leaders to update COVID-19 situation as vaccine rollout continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force will provide an update on North Carolina's vaccine rollout and latest metrics Tuesday afternoon.

Cooper's update will come one day before the state's mass vaccination clinic, in partnership with the federal government, opens in Greensboro. Atrium Health's mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium opened Tuesday, with 14,000 people expected to get their shot by Thursday.

North Carolina's COVID-19 metrics continue to be stable with a downward trend. On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,228 new cases, the fewest in over a month. A little more than 1,100 people are hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus.

This is good news for business owners, as Cooper loosened some of the state's restrictions with his latest executive order. Restaurants can serve more customers indoors and bars are now allowed to serve alcohol until 11 p.m. The nightly curfew was also eliminated with Cooper's order.

Matt Wohlfarth, the owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, adjusted the restaurant's business model to roll with the punches of the pandemic by filling takeout orders and spacing out the seating arrangements for COVID-19 safety protocol in the dining rooms.

Wohlfarth said the restaurant is still going, thanks to two rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program and loyal customers. He said the goal is just to stay open and not lose money.

"There's only so much creativity that you can do, you know, closing at 9 o'clock, so this gonna, this is gonna be a big thing," Wohlfarth said.