CMPD employee arrested for driving while impaired

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An employee of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been arrested for driving while impaired, according to CMPD.

Sheree Padgett, 34, has been an employee with the department since June 2016 and is assigned to the Records Management Division.

It happened Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. A CMPD officer noticed a car that was "being driving erratically," and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East 7th Street and North McDowell Street.

Detectives believe Padgett was under the influence "of an impairing substance," but did not specify what substance. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

After an evaluation, Padgett was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with driving while impaired.

Padgett has been placed on administrative leave during CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau separate but parallel investigation.