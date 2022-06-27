CMPD investigating fatal shooting in University City area

One person has died after a shooting Monday night, CMPD confirmed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area. Police said one person has died.

It happened Monday night in the 6000 block of Bennettsville Lane, which is near Mallard Creek Road. CMPD confirmed one person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds but was pronounced dead.

At this time, no information has been made public regarding a potential suspect.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Person of interest identified in York County death investigation

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 3 people killed, 50 injured in Amtrak train crash in northern Missouri

FREE PODCASTS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.