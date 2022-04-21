CMPD: Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

Police have not released information regarding a victim or suspect at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Westover Division. It happened Thursday night in the 3000 block of Markland Drive, not far from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not released information regarding a victim, suspect or cause of death. Medic confirmed paramedics responded to the scene for reports of shots fired, but did not transport any patients to the hospital.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

It's been a violent 48 hours for Charlotte. Wednesday night, a man died after a shooting near the Wendy's restaurant outside Northlake Mall. The victim was publicly identified Thursday as 19-year-old Aveon Baker.

Thursday morning, CMPD officers were called to investigate a suspicious man in the 7800 block of Riding Trail Road, which is near Albemarle Road Elementary School and Albemarle Road Middle School. Officers found the man, who had been injured, according to officials. The man succumbed to his injuries where he was found.

Police say anyone with information on what may have happened should reach out by calling 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can also be called in to 704-334-1600 or submitted online.