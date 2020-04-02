CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot at a home in Ballantyne Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on Myers Mill Lane, just off Lancaster Highway. Police said the victim was taken to a Charlotte hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

A woman told WCNC Charlotte whose kids heard a gunshot while they were getting ready for school. The woman said her family didn't see anything suspicious before or after the shot was fired.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the victim said the victim's wife screamed for help and neighbors came running to the scene and surrounded the gunman so he couldn't get away. Witnesses said the suspect was arrested at the scene. CMPD has not identified a suspect in the case.

"She was screaming, 'my husband's been shot, I need help, I need help,'" the woman said. "I was trying to see what she was screaming about and I saw the car back up and then hit the side of the house and she was screaming 'my husband's been shot.'"

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CMPD's Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.

