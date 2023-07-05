CMPD investigating deadly shooting in west Charlotte

One victim died at the scene and another remains in critical condition, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting overnight Wednesday in a west Charlotte neighborhood, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a shooting along Southwest Boulevard, near the Birch Townhomes neighborhood, just after 12:30 a.m. where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Medic confirmed one of the victims died at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed as in critical condition, according to CMPD.

No word on if there are any known suspects at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information on what happened.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

