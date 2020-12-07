CMPD investigating east Charlotte homicide

It happened Saturday night at the BP Station on Milton Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte gas station.

It happened Saturday night at the BP Station on Milton Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard. CMPD said one person has died.

At this time, further information about the investigation has not been released. It's not clear if there were any other injuries connected to the incident.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. CMPD has not provided any information about a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

