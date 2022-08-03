CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

At this time, details surrounding the investigation are limited.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte.

It happened Wednesday on Nobles Avenue, not far from the West Boulevard intersection with Billy Graham Parkway.

At this time, details surrounding the investigation are limited. CMPD has not provided any information on any potential suspects, and the identity of the victim has not been made public.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.



ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Robinhood closing Charlotte office as layoffs continue

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts