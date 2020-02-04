CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was carjacked in Charlotte's Hidden Valley Neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, two armed suspects robbed a man at an apartment complex on Tiffany Rose Place in north Charlotte a little before 5 a.m. The victim, who met officers ta a nearby store on North Tryon Street, said the suspects robbed him and stole his car before leaving the area.

Police said the victim was not injured during the incident. CMPD has not released any suspect information or announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

