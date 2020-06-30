One dead, another injured following fatal shooting in north Charlotte

Police say one person has died in connection to the shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting north Charlotte.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road. It happened near a Citgo and an arcade on Beatties Ford Road at around 1:30 p.m.

A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputy was working off-duty nearby and heard the gunshots, police said. The deputy quickly responded to the scene and requested additional resources.

CMPD says one person, a juvenile, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Medic transported that individual to the hospital, where they died. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Police said a second victim from this incident was also located with a gunshot wound near the 1400 block of West Trade Street and transported by Medic with non-life-threatening injuries

No suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective McCraw is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.