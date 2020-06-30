Cohen to address COVID-19 data as North Carolina reports nearly 1,200 new cases

There are now over 64,000 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, with 908 people hospitalized with the virus across the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will update the state's response to COVID-19 after North Carolina officials reported nearly 1,200 new cases Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday's new cases is below average for the last 14 days, but hospitalizations linked to coronavirus are again up, with 908 people being treated statewide. According to DHHS, 1,343 people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19. Tuesday's update from DHHS indicates that 9% of people tested for coronavirus are possible for the virus.

Face masks are now mandatory in North Carolina after Governor Roy Cooper's executive order took effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26. Masks are required in public areas such as supermarkets and stores. It's still unclear how the order will be enforced as multiple local law enforcement agencies said they would not police Cooper's mandate.