CMPD: Arrest made in December 2019 homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been charged for a December 2019 homicide, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened on December 23, 2019, in the 6200 block of Elliott Drive. The victim's girlfriend found him inside a home and called 911 — he had been hsot multiple times. Medic pronounced the victim, 40-year-old Anthony Leakes, dead at the scene.

Over nine months later, CMPD has identified and charged the suspect.

Detectives said they identified 31-year-old Steven Staples as the suspect in this case after continued investigation. Staples was already in custody for other pending charges, but has since been served with additional warrants for murder and firearm by a felon.

CMPD says anyone who has additional information on the case should call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Our Homicide Unit detectives have made an arrest in this case. If you have any information, please call @CLTCrimeStopper. pic.twitter.com/a8Pu4zdxde — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 30, 2020