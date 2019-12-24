CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide was under investigation in north Charlotte on Monday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Elliott Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person was pronounced deceased.

There was no immediate word on a suspect description or possible arrest.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

She was once an Olympic hopeful boxer. Now she's a DC police officer who's aiming to create positive change

Teacher accused of exchanging sexually explicit pictures with student

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry release holiday card for baby Archie's first Christmas