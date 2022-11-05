Charlotte police ask for help finding sex assault suspect

The investigation remains ongoing as of writing, but photos of someone matching the suspect's description have been released.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: this story discusses a sexual assault.Reader discretion is advised.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that was described by an investigator as brutal and shocking.

Sgt. Allison Rooks with CMPD's Sexual Assault Unit shared more details during a news briefing Saturday afternoon. She said it happened in the Metro Division along Glenwood Drive, near Tuckaseegee Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. According to Rooks, a woman was walking home along Glenwood Drive when an unknown man approached and started making conversation with the survivor.

The still-unidentified suspect then reportedly took the woman away from the main thoroughfare by force and further assaulted her. However, Rooks said the survivor was able to get away and call CMPD for help. Officers arrived on the scene to begin the investigation, and Rooks said the survivor was taken to a hospital for an examination and treatment.

Rooks shared the suspect was described as being around 30 years old with a low-cut haircut. He stood around 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 7 inches tall and had a skinny body build. He had brown eyes, a mustache with a goatee, and medium-brown skin. He was reportedly wearing faded brown jeans, a white-and-blue T-shirt under a red hoodie, and black shoes. Rooks also said the suspect may be missing some teeth in the top or bottom of his mouth.

After the news conference concluded, CMPD shared three surveillance photos of a man who matched the description of the assailant provided by the survivor and was in the area when it happened. To note, CMPD has not said the man shown in the photographs is the suspect, but rather matches the description and that they would like to speak with him.

Rooks also noted that the suspect may have marks from the survivor fighting back and that nurses at the hospital collected evidence that will be prioritized for processing to be used in the investigation. Patrols in the area have been stepped up as Rooks said CMPD is making finding the suspect a priority, particularly because sexual assaults committed by strangers are especially rare.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed what happened can call 704-336-3600 to talk with detectives. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or by submitting information online.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.