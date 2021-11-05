CMPD: Suspect charged in October homicide

On Nov. 2, CMPD announced the arrest of 18-year-old Dametrius Hilliard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in an October fatal shooting.

On Oct. 12, police responded to a shooting on Fairwood Avenue near Southside Park along Remount Road and found a 15-year-old who had been shot. The victim, who has since been identified as Daliamontray Decarlo Strother Jr., was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries on Oct. 14.

On Nov. 2, CMPD announced the arrest of 18-year-old Dametrius Hilliard.

CMPD said Hilliard was identified as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest, but did not indicate at what point in the weeks-long investigation he was identified as a potential suspect. On Nov. 2, Hilliard was located and arrested, then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.

