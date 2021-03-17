Over 400 arrests made thanks to CMPD's crime task force

The Unit is comprised of 13 detectives across 10 divisions who are responsible for investigating retail theft crimes committed by chronic offenders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In January of 2019, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, or The Unit, which aims to disrupt and reduce the number of groups committing organized retail theft.

Police said The Unit is comprised of 13 detectives across 10 divisions who are responsible for investigating retail theft crimes committed by chronic offenders that have resulted in violence or a high-value loss.

According to police, throughout the course of last year, the Unit has been responsible for investigating nearly 600 cases and has made close to 400 arrests, clearing 66% of the cases, so far.

Police have shared a video that depicts several suspects who targeted a local cosmetic store and were able to steal $21,000 in merchandise in just three minutes. Detectives are looking for information about these suspects, and encourage anyone with information to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

