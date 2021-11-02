How to know when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will begin Phase 3 vaccines Feb. 24, giving priority to teachers. Here's when everyone else might be able to get their shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With schools preparing to reopen for in-person learning across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will being Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line workers Feb. 24.

Cooper's announcement also included a provision that teachers, child care workers and other school staff members will be given priority for Group 3 vaccinations. Earlier this month, Cooper "strongly urged" schools across the state to reopen as soon as possible, ideally before the end of February, for in-person learning.

“I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic to care for children and help them continue to learn,” Cooper said. “Starting with a smaller number of Group 3 front-line essential workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently.”

Vaccine supplies continue to be limited, which is why North Carolina is gradually entering Group 3. The state is still vaccinating members of groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff members and residents, as well as adults age 65 and older. So far, more than 40% of adults 65 and older have been vaccinated, according to state data.

The rest of Group 3, which includes other front-line workers such as police officers, firefighters, grocery store workers and mail carriers, will begin by March 10.

Have a relative in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan.

With even more people soon becoming eligible for vaccines, the Find My Vaccine Group tool released by the Department of Health and Human Services will help North Carolina residents get notified when it's their turn to schedule an appointment.

“Vaccine supply limitations continue to impact how fast we can get all North Carolinians vaccinated,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said. “Keep doing the 3Ws. Wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands often."

North Carolina's COVID-19 metrics continue their downward trend over the past few weeks. The state's two-week positivity rate has dropped below 9% and is getting closer to the 5% target. Hospitalizations are also at their lowest levels since early December, prior to the holiday spike.